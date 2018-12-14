Nationals Take Applications for Racing Presidents

As the Washington, D.C. metro area gears up for another Washington Nationals Baseball season, the Racing Presidents are also preparing for the 2019 season and are looking for new applicants to “run for office” and join the next class of Racing Presidents.

The deadline to apply for a tryout to be one of the Racing Presidents is Saturday, Dec. 15. Auditions will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Aspiring Presidents looking to fill the shoes of George, Tom, Abe, Teddy and Bill can find more information and apply at teamworkonline.com/baseball-jobs/baseballjobs/washington-nationals and click on “Marketing Jobs.”

Applicants must be 18 years or older with a High School diploma or GED. Previous mascot experience is preferred but not required.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments