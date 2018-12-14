ProBike FC Collecting Legos for Children With Cancer Until Dec. 17

By Sally Cole

ProBike FC is collecting Lego kits until Dec. 17 when riders will cycle from ProBike FC’s location at 116 E. Fairfax to Inova Hospital to deliver them to children in the cancer ward.

Kits can be dropped off at the cycling center that specializes in coaching, development and overall cycling improvement during normal business hours, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays – Fridays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 703-854-1427.

