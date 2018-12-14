Watch Night Schedule & Activities Released

Plans are being finalized for another celebration of Falls Church’s own Watch Night – New Year’s Eve.

Watch Night is free and open to all and takes place in the 100 block of W. Broad Street with outside amusement venues including Grand FunAlley in the commercial lot between the 100 block of W. Broad to Park Avenue with activities suitable for kids of all ages, parents and grandparents.

Watch Night also includes many indoor venues. The Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) with music and historic tours as well as multiple activities taking place at The Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E Broad St., Falls Church) where the 21 piece Northern Lights Orchestra plays big band music and Cowboy Hay uses antique instruments to perform for all ages at 7 p.m. A professional face painter, caricaturist and balloon artist will also be at F.C. Presbyterian from 7 – 9 p.m.

A puppet show will run until 9:30 p.m. in the parlor off N. Fairfax St. The Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) will be open with a historic theme program from 1918 by The Victorian Society at Falls Church.

A shuttle bus from the East Falls Church Metro will be running every 30 minutes at each stop. Many of the commercial businesses and restaurants along Broad St. and Washington St will be open throughout the night.

The main stage will begin holding musical performances from three different groups starting at 7 p.m. — Leesburg Pike Band, John Ballou and his band and Sudden M’Pac will bring in the New Year with the climax of lowering the historic lighted star that was the first City Christmas decoration back in 1948 when it was atop the water tower behind the old First Congregational Church. The star was renewed with new lights and painted so it could be the City of Falls Church version of Times Square, with the historic Watch Night star being lowered at midnight for the 12th year.

Free hot chocolate, popcorn, Irish potato soup, cookies and apple juice will be served throughout the night. Purchasable refreshments will also be served at all satellite venues.

