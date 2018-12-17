8th Grade Geography Bee Results are Finalized

After initial results where 15 students scored 90 percent or higher in the first round of the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School geography bee, the group continued to compete for the top three spots in the 8th grade and the honor of moving on to the school-wide competition. The final three eighth graders selected were Turan Ahmad, Katharine Hal, and Stella Turner.

The 6th grade narrowed its field last week, and the 7th grade competes for its top three on Dec. 21. The school-wide competition will be held on Jan. 25.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments