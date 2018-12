IT’S A CHRISTMAS TRADITION. Members of the Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club buy toys to help local children have a happier holiday. The effort is run by Rotarian Dave Mercer. Mercer collected funds from individual club members along with a donation from the club’s charitable funds for a total $3,195. Some of the money was used to purchase children’s books. The remainder was spent for toys at the Skyline Target.

