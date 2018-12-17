You are here: Home » Business » F.C. Chamber Luncheon, Annual Report & Sweater Contest Tuesday

December 17, 2018
By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting its networking luncheon, annual report to the membership, and ugly sweater contest on Tuesday, Dec. 18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Italian Café. Tickets with pre-registration are $27 for members and $32 for nonmembers. An additional $5 is charged for walk-ins should space be available.

For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org. The Italian Café is located at 7161 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

