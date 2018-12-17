Volunteer Opportunities In Fairfax County Govt.

The Fairfax County government has multiple volunteer opportunities available.

Meals on Wheels drivers and coordinators are needed for routes throughout the county. Much of the coordination can be completed via phone and computer. For more information, call 703-324-5406, TTY 711 or go to fairfaxcounty.gov/OlderAdults and click on Volunteer Solutions. Apply online at volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov.

Fairfax County’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Program needs volunteer leaders to facilitate workshops for people with chronic illness. Training is provided. For more information, contact 703-324-5374, TTY 711. Go to

FairfaxCounty.gov/dfs/OlderAdultServices/chronic-disease.htm. Apply online at volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov.

Fairfax County needs volunteers to drive older adults to medical appointments and wellness programs. For more information, call 703-324-5406, TTY 711 or go to fairfaxcounty.gov/olderadults and click on Volunteer Solutions. Apply online at volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov.

To find out more about all volunteer opportunities and register, call 703-324-5406, TTY 711 or go to fairfaxcounty.gov/OlderAdults and click on Volunteer Solutions.

