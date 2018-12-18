2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Seven Corners Tuesday

Two people are confirmed dead of an apparent murder-suicide in the 3100 block of Manchester Street in the Seven Corners neighborhood of Falls Church, police report.

Fairfax County Police are working to identify the deceased they found Tuesday morning after detectives say an initial investigation reveals it appears a man struck a woman with an SUV before shooting her and then himself at the Woodlake Tower condo building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments