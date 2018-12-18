McLean’s Alden Re-Opens After Extensive Renovation

After an 18-month renovation, McLean Community Center’s (MCC) performing arts venue, The Alden, will return home in January. In celebration, the theater is offering a wide range of professional performances designed to appeal to all ages. Tickets for all season performances are on sale now at aldentheatre.org.

“We’re looking forward to being back in the community’s beloved venue,” said Performing Arts Director Sarah Schallern. “The inside of the theater hasn’t been renovated; however, the rest of MCC will have amenities that will make the audience experience so much nicer.”

In addition, the Alden’s youth performances have a greater focus on intergenerational shows, according to Director of Youth Theatre Programs Danielle Van Hook.

The first open event at the Alden will be “Liner Notes,” a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration taking place on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

Attendees will collide with music’s past and present through jazz standards, hip-hop samples and actual liner notes from musicians of the civil rights movement in this multimedia concert experience.

$25 general admission; $15 MCC tax district residents. Running time is 90 minutes.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments