BEHOLD, LORD STANLEY’S CUP! While the Washington Capitals themselves won’t get a chance to touch the Stanley Cup again until they win four games in (whichever) season’s June finale, students at the Langley School were treated to momentous visit from the Cup where every student at the small private school got some hands-on time with arguably the coolest trophy in all of professional sports. The students clearly enjoyed their proximity to it.

