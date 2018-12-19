This Week in Sports: Swim & Dive

By Ari Autor

On Saturday, Mason Boys and Girls Swim Teams continued their winning streak in their tri-meet vs. Clarke County and Central Woodstock. Mason Boys scored 60 points to Clarke County’s 33 points, and 75 points compared to 15 for Central Woodstock. Mason Girls tally of 54 points was enough to defeat Clarke County with 40 points and Mason achieved a higher margin of victory over Central Woodstock with 77-17.

Individual event winners at the meet December 15th included Ellen Chadwick (top picture – Girls 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Fly), Adam Janicki (bottom picture – Boys 200 Yard IM and100 Yard Back), Maddy Dubois (Girls 100 Yard Back) and Jack Lindly (Boys 100 Yard Breast). Mason Boys placed first in all three relay events while Mason Girls won the 200 Yard Medley and 400 Yard Free Relay.

