Suggested Ways to Donate to F.C. Education Foundation

There are multiple ways for interested residents to contribute to Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) before the end of the year. All will have a significant local impact.

• Donations for the FCEF Family Assistance Fund will help with the $15,000 goal. The donations to FCEF, for the FAF, support students and families in our community who need temporary assistance with food, clothing, schools supplies, and necessities. Donations may be made by check, to FCEF (800 W. Broad St., Suite 203, Falls Church) or online at fcedf.org.

• Academic Boosters donations are accepted all year long to support the FCEF Super Grants and Advanced Teacher Training Grants as well as programs for English as a Second Or foreign Language (ESOL) and Special Education students. Interested donors are advised to use the same donation methods as above.

• Federal employees may donate to FCEF via the Combined Federal Campaign open through Friday, Jan. 11.

• If any residents are shopping at Amazon.com for holiday gifts, they can use Amazon.smile and support FCEF or any other charity and use the opportunity to donate 0.5% of their purchases at no additional cost.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments