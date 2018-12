Two George Mason High School students, Grace Keenan and Elisabeth Snyder, traveled to Robinson High School this weekend for a Washington-Arlington Catholic Forensic League Speech competition.

Keenan placed first among 36 competitors in Original Oratory, and both girls qualified to compete at Metro Finals in February. Snyder will compete in Declamation and Grace in Dramatic Performance and Original Oratory.

