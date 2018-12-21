Curbside Collection Dates Change in Light of Holidays

All curbside collections – including trash, recycling, yard waste and compost – normally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 2 will move to the Thursday of that week.

Upcoming Curbside Collection Days include Thursday, Dec. 27, Thursday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 9 (normal Wednesday schedule returns).

The first day of Christmas tree collection will be on Jan. 3.

Residents can place their Christmas tree at the curb after removing plastic bags, rope and all decorations, including tinsel. The remaining Christmas tree collection days will be on Wednesdays – the normal curbside collection pick-up day – during the remainder of January and February.

Residents who live in apartments and condominiums that receive private trash and recycling service may recycle trees by taking the trees to the brush collection facility at the Fairfax County Citizens’ Disposal and Recycling Facility (4618 W. Ox Rd., Fairfax).

