Fairfax Co. Teachers Earn, Renew Certification

Seven professional educators from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) have earned certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Each educator earned the profession’s highest achievement through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process, demonstrating their impact on student learning and achievement.

The new FCPS National Board Certified teachers from the local area are Lisa Choi (Haycock Elementary School) and Lauren Herr (Willow Oaks Administrative Center).

Additionally, 32 FCPS teachers renewed certification from the NBPTS for an additional ten years, with local teachers getting their certification renewed being: Maria Diaz (Westlawn Elementary School), April Done (Shrevewood Elementary School) Kimberly Owens (Pine Spring Elementary School), Danielle Powers (Willow Oaks Administrative Center), Terry Quinn (Spring Hill Elementary School) and Heather Walnock (Beech Tree Elementary School).

