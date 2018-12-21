Henderson Students Become Certified Coders

A group of 15 Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students are officially coders, thanks to an innovative community partnership throughout the past couple of months.

Employees from the nearby Capital One headquarters visited the afterschool coding group for ten weeks, introducing students to the basics of coding and teaching students to create their own apps.

At a special event on Dec. 10, the students showed their work to parents and community and received feedback from the mentors who worked with them throughout the process.

