McLean Community Center to Hold Open House

Having recently completed an 18-month renovation, the McLean Community Center, or MCC, (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) is hosting a free Community Open House from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5. In addition to taking self-guided tours using a map and a “passport,” participants can take advantage of a mini health fair in the Center’s Community Hall.

Center staff will be situated throughout the building, and participants will be able to undertake the following:

A sneak peek of The Alden Theatre’s 2019 Spring Season; learn what’s happening at The Old Firehouse Center; get information on Camp McLean and other summer camp programs; create art in the McLean Project for the Arts’ Duval Studio and discover new, upcoming classes, youth events and trips.

The Special Events Division will offer a “Preview of Upcoming Events’ with a free, smaller version of its BeFit McLean Health Fair.

Information on health care issues and preventive practices will be available as well as health screenings for vision, blood pressure, sleep health, stress management and nutrition, among others.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments