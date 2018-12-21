New Year’s Eve ‘Watch Night’ Plans Underway

The City of Falls Church will host its 21st annual free, family-friendly, fun Watch Night New Year’s Eve spectacular on Monday night, Dec. 31. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight at the intersection of Broad Street (Leesburg Pike/Route 7) and Washington Street (Lee Highway/Route 29).

The event is free and open to the public and includes live music, children’s amusements, restaurants open late, and a shuttle bus with 11 stops running from the East Falls Church Metro.

More on Watch Night coming next week!

