CUB SCOUT DEN #12 of Pack #657 were honored to have the opportunity to interview Falls Church Police Chief Mary Gavin on Thursday evening. The Chief sat down with the Den to thoroughly answer numerous questions about what it’s like to be in charge of the City of Falls Church Police. (From left to right) Elsa Brown, Evelyn Labukas, Police Chief Mary Gavin, Louis Brown, Rose Cobucci and Katie Johnson.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments