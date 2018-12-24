You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Get Redskins Tickets Thru F.C. Ed. Foundation

Get Redskins Tickets Thru F.C. Ed. Foundation

December 24, 2018 2:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The last game of the still-promising Washington Redskins football season is on Sunday, Dec. 30 against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field (1600 Fedex Way, Landover, MD)

There are still a block of tickets for interested Falls Church families or students available for to attend the game.

Order discounted tickets, and a portion of the ticket price will go to the Falls Church Education Foundation.

To purchase tickets, go to fevo.com/edp/Falls-Church-City-Public-Schools-Special-Offer:-Washington-Redskins-vs-Philadelphia-Eagles-uwazBBp.

