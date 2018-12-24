New Express Lanes Entrance/Exits Opened in McLean

Virginia Department of Transportation and Fairfax County recently opened a few lanes on the Jones Branch Connector, bringing new access to the 495 Express Lanes.

These new Connector lanes link Route 123, near the McLean Metro station, over I-495 to Tysons, just north of the Tysons Galleria.

Drivers can now get to Route 123 via the Jones Branch Drive exit on the 495 Express Lanes, as well as get on the northbound or southbound 495 Express Lanes via Route 123.

Or, drivers can just head straight across the bridge from Route 123 to Jones Branch Drive and back.

The exit name for Jones Branch Drive used on Express Lanes pricing signs has been renamed from “JONES BR” to “JB/RT 123” to reflect the new travel option.

Only two lanes are open today – one in each direction. The rest of the lanes and new sidewalks are scheduled to open next year. For more information, head to virginiadot.org/projects/northernvirginia.

