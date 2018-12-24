Patient First Now Open on W. Broad

By Sally Cole

Patient First has opened its new medical center in Falls Church. The new center, located on the ground floor at 502 West Broad Street, will provide area residents with walk-in, non-appointment access to urgent and primary medical care services from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 365 days a year, including holidays. The Falls Church center is the 18th Patient First in the Washington, D.C., metro area and the first in the City of F.C.

Patient First features a wide range of on-site services including an x-ray department, a government-certified lab, prescriptions for many common urgent care conditions, Nebulizer treatments for mild to moderate asthma attacks, intravenous hydration, and Electrocardiogram. Patient First physicians and their support staff treat urgent, but non-life threatening, injuries and illnesses and accepts all major insurance plans.

Falls Church City officials and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce welcomed Patient First leadership, including CEO RP “Pete” Sowers, at the official ribbon cutting on Thursday, Dec. 13. For more information, visit www.patientfirst.com

