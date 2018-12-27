F.C.’s Flanigan Promoted to President of Concerts

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced Kelly Flanigan as President of Washington, DC – U.S. Concerts. Flanigan, graduate of Bishop O’Connell High School and James Madison University, will oversee booking, marketing and business operations for Live Nation across the region, including Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“Kelly has been key to Live Nation’s success in D.C. since joining the company over a decade ago, and her promotion to president of the DC region is very well-deserved,” said Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts, Live Nation Entertainment. “By elevating Kelly and Wilson, we’re confident that Live Nation will continue to expand our business and our annual concerts throughout the region.”

Flanigan joined Live Nation in 2006 as a talent buyer in the same markets she is now leading. She has been integral to success across many different areas of Live Nation’s business, including venue operations as well as festival and concert programming. Flanigan has helped double her territory’s show count over the past four years and provided key support to Live Nation’s growing regional portfolio of venues, including most recently the Theater at MGM National Harbor and MECU Pavilion. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, she was also instrumental in helping Broccoli City Festival triple its attendance in 2018.

