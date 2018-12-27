Letters to the Editor: City Needs to Crack Down On Truck Double Parking

Letters to the Editor: December 28, 2018 – January 2, 2019

City Needs to Crack Down On Truck Double Parking

Editor,

Once again, a delivery truck double-parked in front of Plaka Grill earlier this month impeded traffic for two blocks. It has become a routine; rather than pull off into an adjacent parking lot or driveway and walk a few more steps, trucks, including semis, are using W. Broad St.

Who can blame them? There are no signs prohibiting stopping, standing or parking anywhere along the street. That might have worked 10 years ago, but now it’s a major problem and will only cause worse backups when construction at the West End starts. Businesses need to schedule deliveries very early in the morning or late in the evening, and companies need to use smaller trucks, not semi-tractor trailers to deliver a few pounds of food or cartons of beverages.

The City needs to post signs and crack down on this all too frequent behavior. Traffic density is bad enough on W. Broad as it is.

Chris Raymond

Falls Church

Thankful for Hardi, Gavin’s Leadership on Guns

Editor,

We are extremely grateful to Falls Church City Council member Letty Hardi for her heartfelt response to banning BB and pellet guns in the Little City. Letty is dedicated to protecting children from guns, abuse, racism and bullying. She listens and solves problems with grace and skill.

Police Chief Gavin’s leadership deserves deep appreciation as does her support of banning loaded rifles and shotguns in vehicles.

We are fortunate and thankful for all who desire to live in peace.

June and Mike Beyer

Falls Church

Letters to the Editor may be submitted to letters@fcnp.com or via our online form here. Letters should be limited to 350 words and may be edited for content, clarity and length. To view the FCNP’s letter and submission policy, please click here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments