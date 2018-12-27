Mason’s Burke Wins Cable Access Logo Competition

The FC Cable Access Corporation worked with Sarah Gurgo’s Computer Graphics class on a competition for the FCCAC’s new logo. The students were tasked with creating a logo to express the idea of citizens producing television and serving as volunteers dedicated to providing the community with the resources needed to create unique TV shows.

The winner, Natalie Burke (center), was presented with a $300 check yesterday by corporation members Jerry Barrett (center-left) and Robert Sherretta (center-right) with Natalie’s mother (far left) and Gurgo present.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments