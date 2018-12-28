Amadeus Orchestra Welcomes Israeli Conductor

Israeli guest conductor Amos Talmon takes the podium in a concert of favorites by two Viennese masters with the Amadeus Orchestra on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean). Mozart’s sparkling “Marriage of Figaro” overture sets the stage for Beethoven’s innovative “Symphony No. 1”. Then, the ever-popular Gil Garburg returns from Berlin to play Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.”

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow music lovers.

