Fairfax Co. Schools Proposes Capital Improvements Plan

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has released its proposed fiscal year (FY) 2020-24 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), reflecting a five-year requirement of $972 million, or roughly $243 million per year.

Student membership in certain locations is projected to exceed the school system’s ability to accommodate students within existing school buildings. This will necessitate an increase in the allocation of capital dollars to build new facilities and provide for capacity enhancements, along with boundary adjustments. Included in the new CIP are proposals for three new elementary schools and one new high school. Funds approved in the 2017 School Bond Referendum and previous referenda will address approximately $329 million of the five-year requirement, leaving a balance of $642 million unfunded.

The FY 2020-24 CIP reflects $315 million approved by county voters in the 2017 School Bond Referendum. Among the funded projects locally are planning for additions to Justice High School. Unfunded projects include a new elementary school near Metro’s silver line, a high school in the western part of the county, and five new or repurposed schools. Funds for renovations at 15 named elementary schools are included, as well as four middle schools and seven high schools.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on the FY 2020-24 CIP on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Jackson Middle School, 3020 Gallows Road, Falls Church. The Board has scheduled a work session on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, and will vote on the CIP at its business meeting on Thursday, Jan.24, 2019.

