Returns from Toy Drive Double Last Year’s

Toys collected from the patrons of the Ireland Four Provinces annual drive, supplemented by gift cards from the Lions Club, and gift cards and funds from the Falls Church Education Foundation all came together recently. FCEF board members and Falls Church City Public Schools social workers created a holiday assistance “shop.”

In addition to toys, the FCEF Family Assistance Fund and school social workers were able to distribute gift cards to families who may not otherwise be able to buy food and gifts for the holidays.

This year close to 200 students have been helped. This is almost exactly double the students who were helped last year.

