Sewing Academy Grads Celebrate at Dar-Al-Hijrah

December 28, 2018 11:00 AM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Courtesy of Islamic Relief USA)

RECENT GRADUATES of the 10th class of the Dar-Al- Hijrah Sewing Academy received their certificates during a ceremony at the Falls Church-based mosque on Wednesday, December 20. Each graduate received a Singer sewing machine. The academy, which was started in 2014, has been funded by Islamic Relief USA, a non-profit humanitarian and advocacy organization based in Northern Virginia. In addition to creating handmade items and acquiring a marketable skill, the graduates said the classes helped them gain confidence and feel empowered.

