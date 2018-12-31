CBC Announces Member Event Jan. 11

The executive committee of Falls Church’s venerable citizen activist organization, the non-partisan Citizens for a Better City, announced this month that it will convene a general membership meeting on Jan. 11 to elect new executive committee officers, collect membership dues and to gear up for the coming election year in the City.

The board recalled the work of the CBC in the past year, including its Youth Representatives Program (managing the application, appointment, and training of City youth to serve on City Boards and Commissions and other civic groups), the Falls Church City Women’s History Initiative (creating an archive of biographical data — written dossiers and oral and filmed interviews — about our women leaders, to produce a permanent record of their contributions and accomplishments over the years), the CBC issues booth at the Memorial Day and Fall Festival events (providing information on issues of the day along with the opportunity to meet local leaders), local candidates “Meet and Greets,” as well as Candidate and Issues Forums (hosting speakers, panels discussions, and debates in concert with our fellow civic groups), annual sponsorship of the Falls Church Education Foundation Run for the Schools and, in the recent past, sponsorships of the Women’s History Walk, Falls Church Homeless Shelter Gala, and Homestretch Gala, and continuous communication with its at-large membership in support of promoting civic awareness and engagement regarding issues of interest from the executive board.

