F.C.’s Athlete Development Center Adds New Health Coach

By Sally Cole

Nutrition expert Rachel Abbett has joined the Athlete Development Center of Falls Church which recently opened at 102 E. Fairfax Drive. Previously an electrical engineer, Abbett is a certified integrative nutrition health coach, now focusing on helping people meet their health goals by identifying sustainable goals and reality-based strategies. She offers one-on-one coaching and group workshops in areas that include food sensitivities, elimination diets, clean eating, digestive health, gut function, autoimmune disorders, blood sugar, and adrenal health.

The Athlete Development Center, founded and operated by ProBike FC owner Nick Clark, provides a holistic range of support services for athletes of all ages and in all sports disciplines. The sports-focused wellness center works with, teams, clubs, coaches, parents, and individuals for personalized services including group workouts, sports psychology, massage, corrective exercise, assisted stretching, and nutrition services for athletes and non-athletes alike. The center also has an infrared sauna and offers Doterra essential oils.

For more information, visit www.adcfc.com.

