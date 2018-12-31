Kensington, Larmax Homes Host Lectures on Parkinson’s

The Kensington Falls Church (700 W. Broad St., Falls Church) will host the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area’s PFNCA Parkinson’s Pointers Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and refreshments are provided.

The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area will hold a similar lecture on the same date at the same time in a McLean location at Larmax Homes (8333 Lewinsville Rd., McLean)

Dr. Kelly Mills of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD will present a lecture via webcast titled “Misconceptions About Parkinson’s.” Free parking is available. There is no cost to attend the lecture, but registration is required. Those interested in attending may register at parkinsonfoundation.org or by calling 301-844-6510 ext.6.

Parkinson’s Pointers is a lecture series where people gather in various locations for a presentation, and question and answer session by a physician or other person who specializes in Parkinson’s. Powerful practical information is shared in a positive setting. Lectures are live streamed to the locations.

The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area aims to improve the quality of life of those impacted by Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and families, and fosters a sense of community to ensure that no one battles this disease alone. PFNCA offers exercise, communication and education programs to strengthen the physical and emotional health of people impacted by Parkinson’s. Interested attendees can learn more at parkinsonfoundation.org.

