RSVP Northern VA Holds Volunteer Seminar

RSVP-Northern Virginia will hold a seminar on volunteering in retirement on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 3:30 p.m., at University Mall in Fairfax. The one-hour event is free and open to the public.

RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program), the region’s largest volunteer network for people 55-years-old and better, provides personalized support to seniors who are seeking their ideal service opportunities in and around Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria.

The seminar will be held in Fairfax County’s Neighborhood and Community Service Dept.’s meeting room located in the lower level of the mall between McAlister’s Deli and a Virginia ABC store.

Free parking is available. University Mall is located at the intersection of Ox Road and Braddock Road across from the main entrance to George Mason University.

RSVP offers more than 200 meaningful opportunities that include helping seniors age in place, assisting local food pantries, and teaching financial literacy.

RSVP also recruits volunteers for various community events including for Volunteer Fairfax’s annual Give Together which takes place in Annandale on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Several of RSVP’s nonprofit partners offer opportunities in the Central Fairfax Area including Junior Achievement, The Shepherd’s Center of Fairfax-Burke and Insight Memory Care.

RSVP volunteers enjoy flexible schedules, free accident and liability insurance while serving, optional mileage and meal reimbursement and are invited to volunteer group projects and social gatherings.

To sign up for the Jan. 10 orientation, email RSVP Volunteer Specialist Carly Hubicki at chubicki@volunteerfairfax.org or call RSVP’s main line at 703-403-5360.

To learn more about RSVP, visit rsvpnova.org.

