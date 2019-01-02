Watch Night Ushers in 2019 with a Spirited Bang

By Matt Delaney

WELCOMING IN 2019 was a lively crew of City of Falls Church (and of course, non-City) residents, who bounced on bungie cords, gobbled up popcorn and danced a cool night away until witnessing the Watch Night star descend as the calendar flipped.

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen) (Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

