Watch Night Ushers in 2019 with a Spirited Bang

January 2, 2019 9:51 PM0 comments
By Matt Delaney

WELCOMING IN 2019 was a lively crew of City of Falls Church (and of course, non-City) residents, who bounced on bungie cords, gobbled up popcorn and danced a cool night away until witnessing the Watch Night star descend as the calendar flipped.

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)
(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

