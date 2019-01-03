‘Passport to the World’ Opens at Creative Cauldron

Interested residents can join the Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) on a musical tour of the world in the Cauldron’s intimate cabaret space, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammy Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau.

Attendees can listen to blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, folk and a musical experience only the well-travelled know.

The Cauldron’s eighth installment of the “Passport to the World” concert series promises another first rate music festival that allows attendees to travel the world without ever leaving Falls Church.

This Saturday, Jan. 5, will show “Seven Voices: A Tribute to Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. and “Cecily: Cecily Salutes D.C.” on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.​

Ticket prices are as follows: General Admission – $22, Seniors/Military – $20 and Students – $18.

Tables for two with wine – $60, Tables for four with wine – $120.

