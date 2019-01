One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington), an independent, neighborhood-oriented bookstore, kicks off the new year with a busy January, starting with a wine tasting this Friday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Sharon will lead attendees in a tasting of red wines, which are ideal to warm up those in attendance on a cold winter’s day.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments