Victims in Maryland Crash all from Falls Church

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, the three victims killed as a result of the Dec. 30 car crash in Oxon Hill, Md. were identified as Falls Church children.

The victims – 5-year-old Alexander Mejia, 5-year-old Rosalie Mejia and 1-year-old Isaac Mejia – were killed upon impact when the crash happened on Indian Head Highway near Wilson Bridge Dr., per the PGCPD.

Though early in the investigation, so far PGCPD believe the truck driver may have been under the influence when he crashed into the family’s car and, it appears, was moving at a much higher rate of speed than the victims’ cars.

Preliminarily, according to police, there is no evidence of skid marks on the scene prior to the point of impact with the car carrying the family.

The three siblings and their parents were in the car.

The children’s parents were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Per the police investigation, it has been revealed that a pickup truck rear-ended a car around 9:40 p.m.

The victims’ car was stopped behind two other vehicles for a traffic light.

The crash caused two other vehicles to be hit, and the pickup truck came to rest on top of the rear-passenger compartment of the victims’ sedan.

Police report that the driver of the pick-up truck has been released.

Final charges in this case are pending the outcomes of the investigation, toxicology testing and reconstruction analysis and will be determined in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments