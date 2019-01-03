West F.C. Metro Development Plan Forum

Fairfax County is initiating a planning study of proposals submitted by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Virginia Tech for portions of the West Falls Church Transit Station Area, the county has reported. The WMATA nomination would allow a mix of uses including office, multi-family units, townhomes, and some retail, with height limits up to 65 and 85 feet on the WMATA property. The Virginia Tech nomination for the Northern Virginia Center property would add institutional, office, retail, and residential uses.

The office of Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust has announced that a community meeting that will include an overview of the Fairfax County planning and review process as well as presentations by WMATA and Virginia Tech will be held Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center, 7054 Haycock Road, at 7 p.m. Following the meeting, a task force of area residents will work with County staff to evaluate the proposals and make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

The task force will meet about once a month through the fall of 2019 and will evaluate impacts relating to transportation, public facilities, schools, and the environment. The task force meetings will be open to the public.

