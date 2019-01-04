Community Open House Takes Place in McLean

Mclean Community Center’s (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) Ingleside Avenue facility is new, improved and ready for a proper public unveiling.

Interested attendees can join center staff on Saturday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to partke in the following:

• Get a sneak peek of The Alden Theatre’s 2019 Spring season

• Learn what’s happening at The Old Firehouse Center

• Get information on Camp McLean and other summer camp programs

• Check out art displays or create art yourself in the McLean Project for the Arts’ Duval Studio

• Discover new, upcoming classes, youth events and trips.

