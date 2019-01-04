Del. Lopez Seeks Protections for Public Informants

State Del. Alfonso Lopez, who represents the 49th District of Northern Virginia that includes Greater Falls Church’s predominantly-Latino Culmore area, told the News-Press Tuesday that he’s introducing legislation in Richmond to prohibit local law enforcement officials from reporting information about persons to the U.S. Information and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unless there is suspicion of a felony involved.

Lopez said the move is needed because the numbers of people in his district who’ve been willing to step forward and provide local law enforcement with information about potential crimes has nosedived by 85 percent and higher since the current federal administration’s ICE deportation policy has begun.

