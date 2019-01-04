Falls Church Photography Show Opens Saturday

Famed artist lectures on landscape photography opening night of the long-anticipated “Exposure” Photography Show at Falls Church Arts gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church) will spotlight 33 exhibiting photographers on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

The show, which runs through Feb.10, features nearly 60 photos from the Washington area and around the world.

FCA Gallery is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m., Falls Church native Justin Black, a world famous photographer, will host a talk that’s open to all on “Mastering Composition in Landscape Photography” at the gallery. RSVP to info@fallschurcharts.org.

Black, former executive director of the International League of Conservation Photographers, captures photos of the world’s high and wild places. Black, a fellow of the International League of Conservation Writers, is a regular contributor to Outdoor Photographer magazine and is widely recognized as a leading photo workshop organizer through his company, Visionary Wild.

