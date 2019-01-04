Letters to the Editor: Climate Change Calls For a ‘Green New Deal’

Letters to the Editor: January 3 – 9, 2019

Climate Change Calls for a ‘Green New Deal’

Editor,

As a young mother living in Falls Church I am worried about how climate change will shape my son’s future. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change came out in October with a report that says we must cut global carbon emissions by 45 percent within 12 years to stand a chance at keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We are currently at 1 degree of warming and we already see a preview of what is to come, a wetter region with constant flooding risks, parts of the state of Virginia being inundated by sea level rise, and hotter more extreme summers.

We need to get behind bold action to get us on course to mitigate the worst outcomes of this problem. I support a Green New Deal which aims to build out millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds throughout the country. Cities and states are pushing for 100 percent carbon free energy futures and I believe it’s now time for our federal government to do the same.

Megan Kuhman

Falls Church

