Mason Inducts 50-Plus Nat’l Honor Society Members

The week before Falls Church City Public Schools’ winter break, the George Mason High School National Honor Society Chapter inducted 57 new members. The new members have strong academic records which established eligibility for membership, and are leaders in many student organizations, serving the school and community through their activities. The new members will continue the work of NHS at George Mason High School.

The new members are: Colter Adams; John Asel; Lauren Baartz; Carolyn Baek; Devon Boldt; Henry Brorsen; Ethan Bysfield; Caroline Capozzi; Julie Connelly; Nicholas Costa; Ciara Curtin; Naomi Dang; Isabel Davis; Nina Dhunjishah; Erik Donnelly; Rachel Doornbosch; Evelyn Duross; Sigrid Edson; Kelly Fischer; Connor Fletchall; Sarah Fong; James Gogal; Sofia Heartney; George Hoak; Keenan Hom; Zachary Holmes; Fiona Howard; Isabella Hubble; Evan Jones; Grace Keenan; Brian Kennedy; Christopher Kim; Phillip Langford, Jr.; Victoria Lecce; Seid Lejlic; Elizabeth Loyd; Sonya Lu; Julianna Markus; Galindo Molina; Helen Morris; Holly Nelson; Ciel Park; Caleb Parnell; Katharine Rasmussen; Emma Rollins; Tahaseen Shaik; Gabriella Stevens; Kaylee Stillwagoner; Stephanie Synnott; Chiara Tartaglino; Christian Teddy; Benjamin Updike; Daniela Valderrama-Avila; Elizabeth Wells; Acacia Wyckoff; Sameer Zaveri and Myra Zingg.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments