Mustangs Wrestling Team Places 4th at Holiday Meet

On the first Saturday of the winter break, and the George Mason High School wrestling team held its annual holiday tournament competing against seven other schools.

Mason finished fourth out of eight teams, which was a respectable effort considering six of the Mustang starters were out.

Even with their roster limitations, the Mustangs were still able to improve by one spot from last year’s tournament at Mason.

Congratulations go to the following third place medal winners: Bryan Villegas (top photo), Daniel Martinez (bottom photo), Jax Reitmeyer, Spencer Marcus, Nate Jaramillo and Nick Zaenger. Also, honorable mentions went to two fourth-place finishers: Graham Felgar and Ben Varner.

The team travels to Madison County High School for their next meet on Saturday, Jan. 4.

