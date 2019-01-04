Sun & Moon Taiji One Hosts Free Tai Chi Class

To kick off the New Year in good health, Sun & Moon Taiji One will host a Tai Chi open house with free trial Tai Chi class on Monday, Jan. 7 from 8 – 9 p.m. The event is open to those who want to experience the wide range of physical-mental health benefits of Tai Chi, which in particular is balance and flexibility in the muscles.

The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 W. Broad St., Falls Church).

RSVP is required to attend the free trial class.

Call 301-512-5071 or e-mail SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve a spot in the free trial class this upcoming Monday.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments