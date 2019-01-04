Tom Dolan Swim School Now Hiring for F.C. Location

By Sally Cole

is now hiring swim instructors and front desk staff for its new location in Falls Church. Founded and operated by Falls Church resident and Olympic gold medalist Tom Dolan, the new swim school is seeking dynamic, passionate, and fun loving people who enjoy working with children. Swimming experience is not necessary. The Falls Church facility expects to open early February in the Willston II Stopping Centre at 6112-A Arlington Boulevard.

Dolan was a 1996 Olympic gold medalist in the 400 IM, 2000 Olympic gold and silver medalist in the 400 IM and 200 IM, the 400 IM world record holder for nine years, a 14-time U.S. National Champion, a nine-time NCAA Champion, and he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a box of Wheaties. For more information about Tom Dolan, the school, its Dulles location, or its #SwimThruLife philosophy, visit www.TomDolanSwimSchool.com.

