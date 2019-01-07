Sislers Stone Hosting Immigration Law Workshop on Jan. 8 [UPDATE: Cancelled]

By Sally Cole

UPDATE: Sislers Stone has cancelled the workshop scheduled for tomorrow.

Sislers Stone is hosting “How do Immigration Laws Affect Your Business” a workshop scheduled for Jan. 8 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church. The event will feature remarks by Kara Youngblood of Youngblood & Associates, and address issues around the H-2B visas including the history of immigration legislation, current legislation, the H-2B Program, challenges faced by employees and employers, lottery, caps, and proposed legislation. Businesses that rely on immigrants, such as developers, hotels, landscape companies, and the like are encouraged to attend.

Tickets to the event, which is sponsored by Sislers Stone, the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church, Diener & Associates, CPAs, and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, are $40 per person. For more information or to register, visit www.SislersUniversity.com.

