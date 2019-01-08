Crime Report: Alcohol, Marijuana Violations Open 2019 in Falls Church

The new year in the City of Falls Church started with several alcohol- and marijuana-related offenses, according to the first crime report of 2019 released this week.

Three people were arrested for being drunk in public, two for driving under the influence and two people were arrested for marijuana possession after traffic stops. In addition, there was an assault reported at Diva Lounge on New Year’s Eve, an unlicensed dog was on the loose and the first hit and run of 2019 happened in the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Dec. 21, 2018 – Jan. 6, 2019

Simple Assault, 6763-R3 Wilson Blvd, (Diva Lounge), Dec 31, 11:56 PM, an assault was reported. The two parties involved were known to each other. Warrants are pending.

Dog at Large, 300 blk Shirley St, Jan 1, 11:07 PM, a male, 69, of the City of Falls Church, was issued summonses for having an unlicensed dog and a dog at large.

Drunk in Public and Assault, 201 S Washington St (7-11), Jan 2, 3:17 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Simple Assault.

Narcotics Violation,1000 blk W Broad St, Jan 3, 9:10 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 21, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run,1000 E Broad St (24-Hr Fitness parking lot), Jan 3, between 7:50 and 9:40 AM, a blue 4 door Mercedes was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence, 1100 blk S Washington St, Jan 5, 12:31 AM, a male, 46, of Falls Church, VA was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal.

Drunk in Public, 6763-R3 Wilson Blvd, (Diva Lounge), Jan 5, 1:14 AM, officers responded to a fight in progress call. A male, 19, of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Narcotics Violation, 100 blk N Maple Ave, Jan 5, 7:45 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 21, of Burke, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of

Marijuana.

Driving Under the Influence, E Broad/Berry St, Jan 6, 1:45 AM, a male, 53, of Derwood, MD, was arrested for Driving under the Influence.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Jan 6, 4:49 PM, a male, 48, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

