Falls Church 2nd Grader’s Winning Doodle Goes Live on Google

By Matt Delaney

Falls Church local Sarah Gomez-Lane’s winning submission from last year’s Doodle 4 Google competition is making its debut on website’s home page today.

Gomez-Lane, a second grader from Pine Spring Elementary, originally submitted her “Dino Doodle” on the final day possible in March 2018. What was intended to be an activity to fill a windy day off from school became a whirlwind adventure for Gomez-Lane and her family, as she bested over 180,000 entries nationwide and four finalists from older age groups to earn a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school. As the winner, Gomez-Lane got to brainstorm ideas of how to make the doodle interactive with Google’s employees, with the finished product currently on display on the website.

“It sends a message that kids can accomplish so many things with their creativity,” Gomez-Lane’s mother, Maria, told the News-Press in June. “You never know where it will end if you don’t spend the time and give them some paper and pencils and see what they can come up with.”

