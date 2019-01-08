Police Looking for Victims in Dressing Room Hidden Camera Case

After police arrested a man on Christmas Eve for the unlawful filming of a minor in a Fair Oaks Mall store fitting room, authorities discovered additional videos of approximately 60 victims, including many juveniles, from dressing rooms around the area including Tysons Corner Center, Fair Lakes Promenade, Springfield Town Center and Fair Oaks.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 24 after he was caught filming a minor at the Forever 21 store in Fair Oaks Mall. Police say a teenage girl saw a black device resembling a camera or cell phone pointing down from the wall of her dressing room and believed photos were being taken. A man was then seen leaving the store and officers were able to located the man, identified as Rauf, from the description made by a store employee. Police found a pinhole camera, black tape and a battery-powered Bluetooth transmitter on the suspect.

As Fairfax County Police detectives continue to analyze the data collected from Rauf, they are calling on the community to help them identify the unknown victims and ask anyone who was shopping at Forever 21, Gap, H&M, and Old Navy between Dec. 15 and 24 at Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks , Springfield Town Center and Tysons Corner to contact them.

The police have been able to identify the following locations and time frames from the data:

Dec. 22, 2018:

1:15 – 2:10 p.m. Fair Lake Old Navy

2:50-3:30 p.m. Fair Oaks Mall H&M

3:40-4:15 P.m. Fair Oaks Mall Forever 21

4:25-5:45 p.m. Fair Oaks Mall H&M

Dec. 24, 2018:

12:30-2 p.m. Fair Oaks Mall Forever 21 and H&M

Police also believe there is a time period from 9:15-10 p.m. on Dec. 22 when Rauf was possibly at the H&M and Old Navy at Tysons Corner Center.

Other videos found on Rauf’s phone included several where he secretly filmed up a woman’s skirt.

“The communities cooperation in this investigation is vital in the successful outcome of this case,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Commander of Fairfax County Police’s Major Crimes Bureau, in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful for the community support we have received over the last four days, including those people who have called our phone line in an effort to help us identify our unknown victims. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more from our investigation.”

Anyone with information or who may have been at the above stores at the times listed are asked to contact police by phone at 703-246-4600, text at 703-718-5806 or email at fcpdtaskforce@fairfaxcounty.org.

